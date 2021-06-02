Conservation Day by the Lake planned

The Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group, the Producers of Lake Redstone, the Lake Wisconsin Farmer Watershed Council, and the Sand County Foundation with support from the University of Wisconsin Extension, Juneau County Land & Water Conservation, Columbia County Land & Water Conservation, and the Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department will host Conservation Day by the Lake from 2-7:30 p.m. June 19 at Schoepp Farms, overlooking scenic Lake Wisconsin, N2007 E. Harmon Road, Lodi.

Attendees will learn about getting more out of cover crops with managed grazing, manure management with low disturbance manure injectors, how to reduce inputs by planting green, and how to improve farm profitability while protecting natural resources and improving soil health.

Area farmers and keynote speaker, Rick Clark, a fifth generation farmer using no-till and cover crops on his 7,000 acre farm in Warren County Indiana, will discuss issues. Clark will share how he uses a systematic approach to improve soil health and increase farm profitability through management. Learn about what area producer led groups are working on. Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni will provide a catered dinner.

Seats are limited, register by June 10 for $20 registration fees per person which includes the dinner and all program materials. Registration fees increase to $30 per person after that. For more information or to register, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov. CDC COVID guidelines will be followed.