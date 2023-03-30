The Wisconsin Conservation Congress and the Department of Natural Resources will hold a series of open houses from April 3-6 throughout the state. Dodge County open house is from 6-9 p.m. Monday, April 3 in the lower level auditorium at the Horicon Marsh Education Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon.

DNR staff will provide updates on local department activities, upcoming events, discuss issues of interest or concern to the public and meet the local Wildlife and Fisheries biologist.

Dodge County delegates to the Conservation Congress will also be on hand to answer questions about the Congress, participate in panel discussions and conduct delegate elections. Each county has five elected delegates, two are up for re-election each year. Persons participating in the election of delegates must be a Dodge County resident and will be required to show proof of residence. Delegates must be at least 18-years-old and be a resident in the county they represent.

The annual Spring Hearing questions will be available online only. The questionnaire will be open at noon April 10 to noon on April 13, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing or at dnr.wi.gov. Review the questions in advance for discussion at the open house.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for introductions and discussion. Delegate elections take place at 7 p.m. and will be followed by department updates and a panel discussion. The meeting will end at 9 p.m.