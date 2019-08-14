JUNEAU — Dodge County is now accepting applications for the County Conservation Aids Grant Program in the Extension Dodge County office, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.
To be eligible, projects must improve fish and wildlife habitat in Dodge County. Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 6.
This Fish and Wildlife Management Grant Program was created to assist counties in the improvement of the fish and wildlife resources. The fund was established by the Wisconsin Legislature in 1965 as an alternative to bounty payments on coyote, foxes and bobcats. Every year since the bounty program was cancelled, a state allocation equal to the average annual bounty payment has been earmarked as matching money for a growing list of county sponsored fish and wildlife habitat projects.
Complete information about the program is available at http://dnr.wi.gov/aid/countyconservation.html.
For more information, call Amanda Young at 920-386-3790.
