WAUPUN — Waterfowl USA conservation leaders from around the county will meet Oct. 18-21 in Waupun. The group works to restore and enhance wetlands, provide natural and artificial nesting areas for ducks, geese, shorebirds and all animals that call wetlands their home.
A local banquet, open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. Saturday with dinner and raffles throughout the night. For more information or reservations, call Mark Streekstra at 920-344-9538.
