Conservation Observance Day planned for Aug. 23
Conservation Observance Day, Aug. 23, recognizes the hard work and success of Wisconsin farmers who are protecting our soil and water. This free family-friendly day begins at 9 a.m. with registration and tours, followed by discussions on topics such as multi-species cover crop mixes, no-till, planting green, soil health, interseeding, 60-inch corn rows, wagyu beef grazing and more.
The Peirick family, awarded the 2019 Conservation Farm Family of the Year, will host the day at T & R Dairy LLC, near Watertown. The dairy is run by brothers Tony and Ralph Peirick and their sons, Josh and Dan. The family has 200 dairy cows and 1,100 acres, which is used for soybeans, forages and corn for grain and silage. They do custom planting including covers, harvesting and spraying and have been utilizing no-till for 24 years, implementing cover crops for 10 years, and planting green for the past three years. The Peirick family will begin experimenting with other conservation methods including innovative interseeding techniques, rolling cereal rye and raising new breeds of cows not common in the area.
Register by Aug. 19 at https://bit.ly/2OWn3P4 or call the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department at 920-386-3660.
