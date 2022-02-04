Conservation poster contest winners named

Forty-six Sauk County students in grades K-12 created posters for the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Poster competition. The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department sponsored the program locally, encouraging students to submit unique artwork to address this year’s theme, “Healthy Soil Healthy Life”.

The first-place poster from each grade division moves on to regional, state, and national competitions. Students receive prizes and awards at each level in which their posters compete and win. Sauk County awarded a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation at the local level. This year, winners received an Amazon gift card, wildflower seeds, and custard coupons, donated by Culver’s.

For grades K-1, awards went to Paizley Helmers, fist-place; Mackenna Herrild, second-place; Elizabet Burch, third-place. Paizley’s poster moved onto compete at the Southern Area Regional Competition, where she won first place again. Paizley’s poster will now move on to compete at the Wisconsin State competition in March.

Awards for grades 2-3 went to Alexandra Herrild, first-place; Kallie Sadler, second-place; and Zynita Stanek, third-place. Judges also awarded an honorable mention to Fritzi Busse. Alexandra Herrild’s poster moved on to compete at the Southern Area Regional competition to win another first-place award and will compete at the State competition.

Award winners for grades 4-6 were Elijah Quigley, first-place; Garrett Beyer, second-place; and Brodie Ruff, third-place. Judges also awarded an honorable mention award to Everett Wozniak.

The winning poster for grades 7-9 were awarded to Kessie Breitbach, first-place. Her poster moved on to the Southern Area Regional Competition, receiving a first-place award.

The three first-place posters will compete in their respective grade division at the Wisconsin State competition, on March 2 at the annual WI Land + Water Conference, where conservation employees from around the state vote on the top posters for each grade division. The winning poster for each grade level will move onto the national competition.

For the 10-12 grade division, the winning posters were awarded to Ashlyn Lichman, first-place; Trenna Cherney, second-place; and Sydney Cherney, third-place. Her poster went on to win second-place at the Southern Area Regional Competition.

Winning posters for Sauk County can be viewed at co.sauk.wi.us. Results from the 2022 state competition will be posted at wisconsinlandwater.org.

Information and registration forms for the 2023 NACD Conservation Poster Contest will be made available on our website this fall. If you would like to participate or have any questions about this program, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov.