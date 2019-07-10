Sauk County Conservation, Planning, and Zoning hosted the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Poster competition. This contest was open to all Sauk County public, private, and home-schooled students in grades K-12. This contest began at the county level, with first-place poster from each grade division moving on to regional, state, and national competitions. Students received prizes and awards at each level their posters competed and won. Sauk County awarded a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation. This year our winners received a gift certificate to Just Imagine, wildflower seeds, and some ice cream coupons donated by Culver’s.
Posters submitted address the annual stewardship theme that is released by NACD each year. The theme for this year was “Life is in the Soil: Dig Deeper,” and 22 posters were submitted by students in grades K-6.
The winning posters for grades K-1 went to Grayson Stenberg, first-place; Kallie Sadler, second-place; and Lucia Jesse, third-place. The first place winner, Stenberg, went on to receive second-place at the Southern Area Regional Competition.
Awards for grades 2-3 went to Kora Clothier, first-place; Maggie Parchem, second-place; and Brodie Ruff, third-place. Clothier’s poster also moved on to a second place finish at the Southern Area Regional Competition.
Award winners for grades 4-6 went to Dylan Davies, first-place; Journey Sanner, second-place; and Isabella Nolan, third-place. Davie’s poster received a second place award at the Southern Area Regional Competition.
To view all of the 2019 winning posters for Sauk County, visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/nacd-poster-competition.
Information and registration forms for the 2020 contest will be made available online in the fall. For more information, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov.
