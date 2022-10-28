Conservation poster/speaker contest open

Columbia County Land & Water Conservation Department will participate in the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Poster & Speaking Competition. This contest is open to all Columbia County public, private, and home school students. The Speaker Contest is open to students in grade levels five to 12, and the Poster Speaking Contest is open for grade level kindergarten to 12. Contests begin at the county level, with the first-place participant moving on to the regional stage and then the national competition. Students will receive prizes and awards at each level of the competition that their posters compete in and win. Columbia County also awards a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation.

Poster Contest information

Posters will be judged on Jan. 9, 2023, and are due by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023, to the Columbia County Land & Water Conservation Department, 112 E. Edgewater St., Portage. There are five different age divisions; students must follow poster guidelines, including following the 2023 theme “One Water,” poster size requirements and must have a completed entry form that includes a signature from a parent/guardian, available at co.columbia.wi.us.

Speaking Contest information

The county-wide Speaking Contest will take place Jan. 16, 2023, with speaker registration forms due by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023, to the Columbia County Land & Water Conservation Dept. There are three different age divisions and speeches must promote the conservation of natural resources and the protection or enhancement of environmental quality. The topics should address soil and water conservation issues. Emphasis should be placed on the subject as it relates to your locality or to the state of Wisconsin.

For more information, contact Briana Enger at 608-742-9670 or briana.enger@columbiacountywi.gov or visit co.columbia.wi.us. Forms that are not completely filled out or do not have a parent/guardian signature will not be accepted.