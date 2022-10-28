Conservation poster/speaker contest open

Sauk County Land & Water Conservation Department will participate in the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Poster Competition. This contest is open to all Sauk County public, private, and home school students. The contest is open for grade level kindergarten to 12. Contests begin at the county level, with the first-place participant moving on to the regional stage and then the national competition. Students will receive prizes and awards at each level of the competition that their posters compete in and win. Columbia County also awards a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation.
Posters will be judged on Jan. 13, 2023, and are due by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 2023, to the Sauk County Land & Water Conservation Department, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. There are five different age divisions; students must follow poster guidelines, including following the 2023 theme “One Water,” poster size requirements and must have a completed entry form that includes a signature from a parent/guardian, available at co.sauk.wi.us. Forms that are not completely filled out or do not have a parent/guardian signature will not be accepted.
People are also reading…
For more information, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov or visit co.sauk.wi.us.