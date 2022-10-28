Conservation poster/speaker contest open

Sauk County Land & Water Conservation Department will participate in the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Poster Competition. This contest is open to all Sauk County public, private, and home school students. The contest is open for grade level kindergarten to 12. Contests begin at the county level, with the first-place participant moving on to the regional stage and then the national competition. Students will receive prizes and awards at each level of the competition that their posters compete in and win. Columbia County also awards a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation.