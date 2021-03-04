Conservation poster winners named

Sixty-three Sauk County students in grades K-12 created posters for the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Poster competition. The Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department sponsored the program locally, encouraging students to submit unique artwork to address the theme, “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities.” The countywide competition took place on Jan. 22.
The first-place poster from each grade division moved on to regional, state, and national competitions. Students received prizes and awards at each level in which their posters competed and won. Sauk County awarded a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation. Winners received an Amazon gift card, wildflower seeds, and Culver’s custard coupons.
For grades K-1, Mackenna Herrild won first-place. Her poster moved on to compete at the Southern Area Regional Competition, where she won first place again. Her poster will now move on to compete at the Wisconsin State competition.
Award winners for grades 2-3 were Kallie Sadler, first-place; Alexandra Herrild, second-place; and Beau Dixon, third-place. Honorable mentions were awarded to Harper McNurien and Cristal Torres Castillo. Sadler’s poster moved on to compete at the Southern Area Regional competition to win another first-place award. Her poster will now move on to compete at the Wisconsin State competition.
Award winners for grades 4-6 were Kessie Breitbach, first-place; Kelis Sibenaller, second-place; and Molly Justus, third-place. Honorable mentions were awarded to Violett Fredrickson and Brooklyn Froesch. Breitbach’s poster went on to win a third place award at the Southern Area Regional Competition.
The winning posters for grades 7-9 were awarded to Sydney Cherney, first-place; and Mackenna Fry, second-place. Cherney’s poster moved on to the Southern Area Regional Competition, receiving a second-place award.
For the 10-12 grade division, the winning posters were awarded to Madeline Corbin, first-place; Brenna Lutter, second-place; and Shailyn Schara, third-place. Corbin’s poster went on to win second-place at the Southern Area Regional Competition.
To view the 2021 winning posters for Sauk County, visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/2021-nacd-poster-competition-results.
For more information, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov.