Conservation poster winners named

Sixty-three Sauk County students in grades K-12 created posters for the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Poster competition. The Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department sponsored the program locally, encouraging students to submit unique artwork to address the theme, “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities.” The countywide competition took place on Jan. 22.

The first-place poster from each grade division moved on to regional, state, and national competitions. Students received prizes and awards at each level in which their posters competed and won. Sauk County awarded a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation. Winners received an Amazon gift card, wildflower seeds, and Culver’s custard coupons.

For grades K-1, Mackenna Herrild won first-place. Her poster moved on to compete at the Southern Area Regional Competition, where she won first place again. Her poster will now move on to compete at the Wisconsin State competition.