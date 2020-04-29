Conservation poster winners named

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Forty-eight Sauk County students in grades K-12 created posters for the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Poster competition. The Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department sponsored the program locally, encouraging students to submit unique artwork to address this year’s theme, “Where would we BEE without Pollinators?”

The first-place poster from each grade division moved on to regional, state, and national competitions. Students received prizes and awards at each level in which their posters competed and won. Sauk County awarded a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation. Winners received an Amazon gift card, wildflower seeds, and Culver’s coupons.

Grades K-1 awards went to Kallie Sadler, first-place; Andy Gruber, second-place; and Cooper Schulz, third-place. Sadler’s poster received the second-place award at the Southern Area regional competition.

Awards for grades 2-3 went to Quinn Moses, first-place; Camile Flint, second-place; and Garrett Beyer, third-place. Moses’ poster also moved on to a first-place finish at the Southern Area regional competition and competed at the State competition on March 6.