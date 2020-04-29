Conservation poster winners named

Forty-eight Sauk County students in grades K-12 created posters for the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Poster competition. The Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department sponsored the program locally, encouraging students to submit unique artwork to address this year’s theme, “Where would we BEE without Pollinators?”
The first-place poster from each grade division moved on to regional, state, and national competitions. Students received prizes and awards at each level in which their posters competed and won. Sauk County awarded a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation. Winners received an Amazon gift card, wildflower seeds, and Culver’s coupons.
Grades K-1 awards went to Kallie Sadler, first-place; Andy Gruber, second-place; and Cooper Schulz, third-place. Sadler’s poster received the second-place award at the Southern Area regional competition.
Awards for grades 2-3 went to Quinn Moses, first-place; Camile Flint, second-place; and Garrett Beyer, third-place. Moses’ poster also moved on to a first-place finish at the Southern Area regional competition and competed at the State competition on March 6.
Award winners for grades 4-6 were Kailey Sporakowski, first-place; Kessie Breitbach, second-place; and Lorelei Williams, third-place. Sporakowski’s poster received a third-place award at the Southern Area Regional Competition.
The winning posters for grades 7-9 were awarded to Madeline Corbin, first-place; and Austin Conant, second-place. Corbin’s poster moved onto the Southern Area Regional Competition, receiving a second-place award.
For the 10-12 grade division, the winning posters were awarded to Jaylyn Hynek, first-place; Kayleigh Johnson, second-place; and Peyton Tourdot, third-place. Hynek’s poster went all the way to the Wisconsin State competition after another first-place finish at the Southern Area regional competition.
To see the 2020 winning posters for Sauk County, visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/2020-nacd-poster-competition.
For more information, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov.
