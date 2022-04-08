Conservation summer camp scholarships available

The Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department is accepting applications for the Conservation Summer Camp Scholarship programs. Scholarships are available to Sauk County students who would like to attend the Wisconsin Land and Water Youth Conservation Camps - Upham Woods Conservation Summer Camp for middle school students, or the Manitowish Waters Summer Camp for high school students. SCLRED provides a limited number of scholarships to students in the county to attend the conservation summer camp programs each year. These camps are open to any student who is interested in natural resources or just enjoy being outdoors.

Sauk County students who would like to attend the Upham Woods Conservation Summer Camp for middle school and will be entering grades 6-8 in the fall, or any student in Sauk County who would like to attend the Manitowish Waters Conservation Summer Camp for high school students and will be entering grades 9-12 in the fall, may apply for a scholarship that covers 50% or more of the camp registration fee, depending on the amount of funding available and the number of eligible applicants. Students must register before the registration deadline and the scholarship does not apply to any late fees incurred. Application forms for both camps are due by Thursday, May 13, available at co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/conservation-camp-scholarships-youth.

The Upham Woods Conservation Camp, located just north of the Wisconsin Dells, will be held from June 15-18. The cost to attend this camp is $200 per person with registration costs increasing to $250 after the May 31 registration deadline. The camp aims to provide students with positive educational outdoor experiences, help students better appreciate and understand nature, and offer an introduction to a wide variety of opportunities in natural resources and conservation careers. Professionals from natural resources conservation agencies present on topics such as wildlife, ecosystems, water quality, fisheries, forestry, orienteering, and more.

The Manitowish Waters Conservation Camp for high school students is held at the North Lakeland Discovery Center in Manitowish Waters, from June 20-23. The cost is $350 per person with registration costs increasing to $400 after the May 31 registration deadline. Learn new skills to be enjoyed as lifelong recreational pursuits or incorporated into an outdoors career in conservation. Better understand and appreciate nature by exploring new interests or rediscovering past interests through hands-on learning and recreation activities. Camp provides opportunities to meet new people and make friends from around the state while developing leadership skills. Learn about your own impact on the environment and our connection to the natural world.

If interested, register soon as space is limited. If applying for a scholarship, register soon and notify the camp that you are applying for a Sauk County Conservation Camp scholarship.

For more information on scholarships, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov. Applications and more information available at co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/conservation-camp-scholarships-youth. Registration is available at wisconsinlandwater.org/our-work/youth-education/conservation-camp.