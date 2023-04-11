The Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department will accept applications for the Conservation Summer Camp Scholarship programs through Monday, May 8. Scholarships are available to Sauk County students who would like to attend the Wisconsin Land and Water Youth Conservation Camps, the Upham Woods Conservation Summer Camp for middle school students, or the Manitowish Waters Summer Camp for high school students.

The SCLRAED provides a limited number of scholarships that are open to any student who is interested in natural resources or the outdoors.

Sauk County students interested in attending the Upham Woods Conservation Summer Camp for middle school and those entering grades 6-8 in the fall, or students who would like to attend the Manitowish Waters Conservation Summer Camp for high school students and those entering grades 9-12 in the fall, may apply for a scholarship. Scholarships will cover 50% of the camp registration fee. The scholarship amount is dependent on the amount of funding available and the number of eligible applicants. Recipients will receive 50% or more in funding to attend camp. Students must register before the May 8 registration deadline and does not apply to any late fees incurred. Application forms for both camps are available at co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/conservation-camp-scholarships-youth.

The Upham Woods Conservation Camp for middle school students is located just north of the Wisconsin Dells and will be held from June 14-17. The cost to attend this camp is $200 per person with registration costs increasing to $250 after May10. The camp aims to provide students with positive educational outdoor experiences, help students better appreciate and understand nature, and offer an introduction to opportunities in natural resources and conservation careers. Professionals from various natural resources conservation agencies present on topics such as wildlife, ecosystems, water quality, fisheries, forestry, orienteering, and more.

The Manitowish Waters Conservation Camp for high school students is held from June 19-22 at the North Lakeland Discovery Center in Manitowish Waters. The cost is $350 per person with registration costs increasing to $400 after May 10. Learn new skills to be enjoyed as lifelong recreational pursuits or incorporated into an outdoors career in conservation and to better understand and appreciate nature by exploring through hands-on learning and recreation activities.

If interested in attending one of these camps, register soon as space is limited. Notify the camp that you are interested in attending.

For more information, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov. Applications forms available at co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/conservation-camp-scholarships-youth. Register at wisconsinlandwater.org/our-work/youth-education/conservation-camp.