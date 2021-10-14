Conserve Sauk Film Fest 2021 lineup released

The 2021 Conserve Sauk Film Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, 1006 Connie Rd, Baraboo.

The festival includes screenings of conservation-focused films including “An American Ascent,” “Gather,” “Fantastic Fungi,” and “Felled,” and the premier of the new documentary on the Baraboo River, “Running Free: The Baraboo River Restoration Story.” The complete film lineup available at conservesaukfilmfest.org. The event also includes facilitated discussions on the films and their themes.

The campus Bluff View Café will be open for lunch, noon to 1 p.m., and local organizations will have information set up to discuss their conservation efforts and opportunities or go off campus for lunch.

Tickets are free and offer unlimited reentry, but registration is required. Each attendee must have their own ticket. Tickets available at eventbrite.com. Masks are required, covering the mouth and nose.

Conserve Sauk Film Festival is a collaborative event to educate attendees and participants about important resources, environmental challenges we face, best management practices that can be implemented on farms or in our own yards, and lessons we can draw from significant environmental history or historical figures.