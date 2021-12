Powered Up Baraboo will host a “meet and greet” with state assembly representative Dave Considine at 9 a.m. today in the conference room of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce, 600 W. Chestnut St., Baraboo.

The focus will be the transition to clean energy in Baraboo and Wisconsin. There will also be time for questions and answers on other topics.

Open to the public, wearing a mask is requested. For more information, contact Marianne Cotter at 608-843-9641.