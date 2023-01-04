 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Considine sworn into Wisconsin Assembly for fifth term

  • 0

MADISON — Rep. Dave Considine (D-Baraboo) joined his colleagues in the Wisconsin State Assembly for the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 3. This marks the first day of Rep. Considine’s fifth term.

“I am honored to continue to serve the people of the 81st Assembly District. I bring a unique perspective to the Capitol, as a former teacher, farmer, and a rural Democrat. As I have done in past sessions, I will use my constituents’ views and my experience to inform my decisions.

“I remain committed to bolstering Wisconsin’s schools and farms. We must work together to ensure that Wisconsin is moving in the right direction. I will build upon old relationships and work across the aisle. I also look forward to working with my new colleagues, as we use our shared vision to improve the lives of Wisconsinites.”

Rep. Considine has been appointed to serve on five Assembly Committees: Assembly Committee on Agriculture, as ranking Democrat; Assembly Committee on Education; Assembly Committee on Mental Health and Substance Abuse Prevention; Assembly Committee on Rural Development; Assembly Committee on Transportation, as ranking Democrat.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schaefer earns credential

MBE CPAs LLP client relationship manager Annemarie Schaefer has passed her IRS Enrolled Agent Exam and earned her licensure.

PETS OF WEEK: Ender and Jelly

PETS OF WEEK: Ender and Jelly

Ender is a 3-1/2-year-old Siberian husky/mix who came in as a stray. He’s full of energy and loves to explore. He knows a couple basic command…

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Trudie

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Trudie

Otis is a 5-year-old English coonhound mix. He’s easy-going, happy all the time and loves going for walks and sniffing things. Otis loves all …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News