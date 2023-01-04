Considine sworn into Wisconsin Assembly for fifth term

MADISON — Rep. Dave Considine (D-Baraboo) joined his colleagues in the Wisconsin State Assembly for the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 3. This marks the first day of Rep. Considine’s fifth term.

“I am honored to continue to serve the people of the 81st Assembly District. I bring a unique perspective to the Capitol, as a former teacher, farmer, and a rural Democrat. As I have done in past sessions, I will use my constituents’ views and my experience to inform my decisions.

“I remain committed to bolstering Wisconsin’s schools and farms. We must work together to ensure that Wisconsin is moving in the right direction. I will build upon old relationships and work across the aisle. I also look forward to working with my new colleagues, as we use our shared vision to improve the lives of Wisconsinites.”

Rep. Considine has been appointed to serve on five Assembly Committees: Assembly Committee on Agriculture, as ranking Democrat; Assembly Committee on Education; Assembly Committee on Mental Health and Substance Abuse Prevention; Assembly Committee on Rural Development; Assembly Committee on Transportation, as ranking Democrat.