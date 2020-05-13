Construction began on Hwy. 80 on May 11
Construction began on Hwy. 80 on May 11

Highway 80 in New Lisbon, between the south city limits and Hwy. 12, closed May 11 and will remain closed through the end of June. Construction improvements include replacement of storm sewer, curb and gutter replacement, asphalt paving, pavement markings, and work under the railroad tracks.

Hwy. 80 will remain open to local traffic but through traffic will be detoured using Hwy. 12 and Hwy. 82.

Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of June but is based on favorable weather conditions and construction status.

