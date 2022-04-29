Construction begins Monday on Hwy. 28/67/175 intersection

Gov. Tony Evers signed a $1.75 million contract to reconstruct the Highway 28/67/175 intersection between Theresa and Lomira in Dodge County. Construction starts Monday and should be completed in August. Michels Road & Stone of Brownsville, is the prime contractor.

The project will reconstruct the existing intersection with a single-lane roundabout to reduce the high rate of crashes at the location. Traffic will be detoured for the duration of the project. The posted state highway detour routes are: