Construction begins Monday on Hwy. 28/67/175 intersection

Gov. Tony Evers signed a $1.75 million contract to reconstruct the Highway 28/67/175 intersection between Theresa and Lomira in Dodge County. Construction starts Monday and should be completed in August. Michels Road & Stone of Brownsville, is the prime contractor.
The project will reconstruct the existing intersection with a single-lane roundabout to reduce the high rate of crashes at the location. Traffic will be detoured for the duration of the project. The posted state highway detour routes are:
- Hwy. 28 will utilize Hwy. 33 to Hwy. 41 to Hwy. 67
- Hwy. 67/175 will utilize Hwy. 28/67 to Hwy. 175 to Hwy. 33 to Hwy. 41 to Hwy. 67
The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
For more information, visit 511wi.gov.