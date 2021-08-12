 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction begins on Wayland Academy’s new dormitory
0 Comments

Construction begins on Wayland Academy’s new dormitory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HGA rendering of the new Wayland Academy girls dormitory, scheduled to open in fall 2022.

HGA rendering of the new Wayland Academy girls dormitory, scheduled to open in fall 2022.

 HGA/Contributed

The Wayland Academy Board of Trustees voted to begin construction on the state-of-the-art residential girls’ dormitory, which will house 68 students as well as faculty members on each floor. Groundbreaking took place in early-July, with plans for the construction project to be completed for the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

Aside from residential spaces, the building will house meeting rooms, offices, study spaces, student lounges, laundry facilities, and kitchenettes—allowing students to live together and study together.

The building will also be available to rent during the summer months.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News