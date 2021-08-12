Construction begins on Wayland Academy’s new dormitory

The Wayland Academy Board of Trustees voted to begin construction on the state-of-the-art residential girls’ dormitory, which will house 68 students as well as faculty members on each floor. Groundbreaking took place in early-July, with plans for the construction project to be completed for the start of the 2022-23 academic year.
Aside from residential spaces, the building will house meeting rooms, offices, study spaces, student lounges, laundry facilities, and kitchenettes—allowing students to live together and study together.
The building will also be available to rent during the summer months.