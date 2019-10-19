Construction changes access to Portage Public Library
Beginning Monday, the Portage Public Library can be accessed through the Children’s Department entrance. This will provide access to the main library and the checkout desks. The Teen Area will still be closed to the public.
Because of the ongoing project to upgrade the fire-suppression sprinkler system entrance through the main library doors will not be available, nor will access to the Bidwell Room, lobby or restrooms on that end of the library.
