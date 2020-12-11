Construction projects approved

On Dec. 8, Wisconsin’s Transportation Projects Commission approved construction of the Highway 39/90/94 bridges over the Wisconsin River and an 18-mile section of Hwy. 51 in Dane County.

“The two projects approved by the TPC are good strategic investments that will reduce travel time, increase safety and serve people across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Tony Evers, who chairs the commission. “The bridges where our three interstate highways come together serve freight traffic bound for destinations across the state, and US 51 will be critically needed to support a growing region and business community.”

The projects that will advance include the Hwy. 39/90/94 crossing of the Wisconsin River in Columbia County with an estimated cost of $141 million and an 18-mile section of Hwy. 51 in Dane County with an estimated cost of $174 million.

Also considered, but returning to study is the Hwy. 39/90/94 project from Madison to Wisconsin Dells in Columbia and Dane County. Resuming the study will allow the department to evaluate this corridor and identify improvements to address growing traffic, particularly freight. It is the longest corridor in the country where three interstate highways run together and is responsible for carrying about 13,800 trucks per day.