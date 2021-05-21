Construction starts on Hwy. 44 improvements

Construction begins Wednesday on a $5.3 million project to improve sections of Highway 44 and Hwy. 33 in Columbia County. Northeast Asphalt, Inc. is the prime contractor for the project. The following improvements are planned:

Hwy. 44 from east of Pardeeville to Marcellon: the 2.5 mile project will replace the pavement along the highway, add paved shoulders, culvert replacement and replace the pavement markings.

Starting June 1, Hwy. 44 will be closed and detoured to through traffic during construction. The signed detour route will follow Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 33. Access for residents, businesses, and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Construction schedule is Wednesday to early July. For more information, visit

.

Hwy. 33 from west of Marcellon to northwest of Cambria: will resurface nearly 10 miles of the highway with Cold in Place Recycle asphaltic base material before overlaying with Hot Mix Asphalt pavement. Crews will also add paved shoulders, replace rumble strips and pavement markings, and complete surface repairs and replace guardrail for the Hwy. 33 bridge over the Fox River.