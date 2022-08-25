 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Construction to begin at Mile Bluff

A number of remodeling projects are set to take place at the main campus of Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. The updates will expand the services available and enhance the overall patient experience. These projects will not interrupt the ability to provide great patient care. Construction is scheduled to start August/September as materials are available, and is expected to last into 2023.

Inpatient Care/HospitalThe birthing center will have an updated look, and two permanent birthing and relaxation tubs will be added. The area will also have a new, more private nurses’ station.

Medical ImagingA new nuclear medicine machine will be added, the space will be updated to enhance patient privacy.

Infusion & Cancer CareConstruction will also begin in the area where Rehabilitation Services used to be. When completed, the Infusion & Cancer Care Department will move to this all-new space. The location will allow for an entrance to be added, giving patients direct access to the department from the parking lot.

For more information and updates, visit the Mile Bluff Medical Center Facebook page.

