Consumer Reports offered online through library

In addition to product reviews, the monthly magazine, and the online version feature interesting articles and investigative reports. For instance, at the time of this writing, the website’s homepage featured the article “How You Will Know if a Coronavirus Vaccine is Safe and Effective.” The article detailed the causes for concern, but also the ways in which testing can be sped up without compromising safety, how to know if a vaccine is safe, how to know if it will work, and what extra precautions should be taken once a vaccine is made available.

Other feature articles found in online and paper editions of Consumer Reports include “Advice on Getting Your Canceled Flights Refunded From People Who Did It,” “Smart Ways to Avoid Shipping Delays When Holiday Shopping,” and “A Tattered Safety Net,” about insufficient FDA oversight of dietary supplements.

It should be noted that the online Consumer Reports subscription is purchased by the Reedsburg Public Library independently for its users, and is not part of South Central Library System’s database subscriptions. The library also subscribes to the magazine in paper form, which is available to be checked out at the library.

