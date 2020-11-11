Consumer Reports offered online through library

Before making hasty online purchasing decisions on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, be sure to check out the product ratings on Consumer Reports, available online at no cost through Reedsburg Public Library.
To access Consumer Reports online, go to the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, click on “Research Resources,” and find Consumer Reports alphabetically. Enter the site and type in your library card barcode number.
According to the website, Consumer Reports was founded in 1936 in an era where advertising became rampant, and state and federal regulations were scant. Today, it boasts the “largest nonprofit education and consumer product testing center in the world,” located in Westchester, New York. The organization is best known for its monthly magazine which provides articles on consumer products, and detailed rating charts for specific brands and models. Annually, the April issue is exclusively devoted to reviewing cars from the new model year.
In the online version, a search for “televisions,” like the paper edition, yields choices for “ratings,” “recommended” and “buying guide. “ The “buying guide” discusses important considerations for the product. For televisions this includes screen size, resolution, the new term “HDR,” Smart TVs, and TV input connections. In the extensive “ratings” section, comparisons can be made according to screen size, price, brand, as well as other filters. Whatever the product, an overall score is listed, as well as scores for the product’s specific attributes. The “recommended” category lists products that have met specific Consumer Reports criteria.
In addition to product reviews, the monthly magazine, and the online version feature interesting articles and investigative reports. For instance, at the time of this writing, the website’s homepage featured the article “How You Will Know if a Coronavirus Vaccine is Safe and Effective.” The article detailed the causes for concern, but also the ways in which testing can be sped up without compromising safety, how to know if a vaccine is safe, how to know if it will work, and what extra precautions should be taken once a vaccine is made available.
Other feature articles found in online and paper editions of Consumer Reports include “Advice on Getting Your Canceled Flights Refunded From People Who Did It,” “Smart Ways to Avoid Shipping Delays When Holiday Shopping,” and “A Tattered Safety Net,” about insufficient FDA oversight of dietary supplements.
It should be noted that the online Consumer Reports subscription is purchased by the Reedsburg Public Library independently for its users, and is not part of South Central Library System’s database subscriptions. The library also subscribes to the magazine in paper form, which is available to be checked out at the library.
For more information, call the library at 768-READ (7323).
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!