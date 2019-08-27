Over the past 15 years, more than 3,000 rural well owners in Sauk County had their water tested in conjunction with University of Wisconsin-Extension and Sauk County. Recently, 151 households from the towns of La Valle, Woodland and Ironton gathered to get the results of their rural well water tests and learned more about the quality of the groundwater in their area.
About 7% of the 151 wells tested contained nitrate concentrations that exceeded the health standard of 10 parts per million, and 32% tested positive for coliform bacteria. Many homes also participated in a DACT screen, which indicates the presence of atrazine and other related pesticides. Residents learned that none of the 98 wells tested exceeded the health standard of three parts per billion.
Private well owners should test their drinking water every 1-2 years and at different times of the year. Sampling bottles for the “Homeowners Test Package,” which includes tests for nitrate, coliform bacteria, pH, alkalinity, hardness, conductivity, corrosivity and chloride can be purchased at the UW-Extension Sauk County office in the West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo.
For more information, call 608-355-3250 or visit sauk.extension.wisc.edu.
