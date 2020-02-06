Contractors earn WisDOT awards

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation presented seven Excellence in Construction Awards for 2019 at the annual Contractor-Engineer Conference held in Madison, according to a Feb. 3 press release.
Locally, the Excellence in Small Structures honors went to Kraemer North America of Plain for construction of the Highway 10 bridge over Plum Creek in Pierce County. The project involved a 60-foot temporary bridge to avoid detours for the traveling public. The contractor delivered on time and under budget amid a tight timeline and working restrictions near the stream.
Other awards presented include, the Excellence in Grading honors, Mashuda Contractors Inc. of Princeton for work on the Highway 151/Highway ID interchange in Iowa County; Excellence in Airport Construction, Vinton Construction Co. of Manitowoc for work on the Sheboygan County Memorial Airport.; Excellence in Asphalt Paving, Pitlik & Wick, Inc. of Eagle River for resurfacing a portion of Highway 45 nine days ahead of schedule to minimize travel impacts for the annual Cranberry Fest; Excellence in Concrete Paving, Chippewa Concrete Services Inc. of Chippewa Falls for reconstruction of Highway 2 in Superior; Excellence in Large Structures, Lunda Construction Company of Black River Falls for construction of the Highway 116 bridge over the Wolf River, in Winneconne; Large Contract, Michels Corporation for work on the south and central segments of the Highway 94 North/South project in Racine and Kenosha counties.
For more information, visit https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/about-wisdot/awards/dtsdca.aspx.