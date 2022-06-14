Cooling Centers in Columbia County

Columbia County Emergency Management encourages residents to prepare for the extreme hot weather forecasted today. Heat indices are expected to be around or above 100 degrees in the afternoon. These types of weather conditions can be extremely dangerous to humans and animals. Make sure to check on the elderly, those with significant health conditions, and those who live alone. If you are attending events outside, make sure to take in plenty of water. If you do not have air conditioning go to a public building such as a library, stay with family or friends, or visit a cooling center.