Cooling Centers in Columbia County

Columbia County Emergency Management encourages residents to prepare for the extreme hot weather forecasted today. Heat indices are expected to be around or above 100 degrees in the afternoon. These types of weather conditions can be extremely dangerous to humans and animals. Make sure to check on the elderly, those with significant health conditions, and those who live alone. If you are attending events outside, make sure to take in plenty of water. If you do not have air conditioning go to a public building such as a library, stay with family or friends, or visit a cooling center.
City of Columbus
- From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, Columbus Senior Center, 125 N. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. Contact 920-623-5918
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Columbus Public Library, 223 W. James St., Columbus. Contact 920-623-5910
City of Lodi
- 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Lodi City Hall, 130 S. Main St., Lodi. Contact 608-592-3247
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Lodi Women’s Club Library, 130 Lodi St., Lodi, Contact 608-592-4130
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Sunday, Reach Out Lodi, 601 Clark St., Lodi. Contact 608-592-4592
City of Portage
- 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Portage Municipal Building, lower level community room only, 115 W. Pleasant St., Portage. Contact 608-742-2176
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St., Portage. Contact 608-742-4959
- Call first, pets welcome. Columbia County Humane Society, N7768 Industrial Road, Portage. Contact 608-742-3666
City of Wisconsin Dells
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells. Contact 608-254-2146
Village of Cambria
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jane Morgan Memorial Library, 109 W. Edgewater St., Cambria. Contact 920-348-4030
Village of Fall River
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Fall River Village Hall, 641 S. Main St., Fall River. Contact 920-484-3525
Village of Pardeeville
- 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Pardeeville Village Hall, 114 Lake St., Pardeeville. Contact 608-429-3121
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Angie William Cox Library, 119 N. Main St., Pardeeville. Contact 608-429-2354
- Pardeeville EMS Building, 501 Gillette St., Pardeeville. Call 608-429-9089 if no one answers the door at the EMS Building.
Village of Poynette
- 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Poynette Public Library, 118 N. Main St., Poynette. Contact 608-635-7577
Village of Randolph
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Randolph Village Hall, 248 W. Stroud St., Randolph. Contact 920-326-4600
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Hutchinson Memorial Library, 228 N. High St., Randolph. Contact 920-326-4640
Village of Rio
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Rio Community Library, 324 W. Lyons St., Rio. Contact 920-992-3206
If you are going to a shelter, take the following items along: food and water, medications, games, books, or playing cards, diapers, toys for your children. Pets are not allowed at the shelters.
Heat exhaustion symptoms
General symptoms of heat exhaustion include fainting, rash, fatigue and nausea. Skin may become clammy and moist or hot and dry. The onset of heat stroke can be rapid and may progress to life-threatening illness within minutes. If heat-related symptoms appear, immediate actions should be taken to reduce body temperature.
The following actions are recommended when temperatures are above 90 degrees:
- Drink more fluids to avoid dehydration. Rapid weight loss may be a sign of dehydration.
- During the hottest part of the day stay in a cool place, preferably air-conditioned.
- Do not plan strenuous activities during the warmest part of the day.
- Use fans to increase ventilation unless temperatures exceed 90 degrees at which point fans become ineffective.
- Take a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath to reduce body temperatures. In addition, wet clothing has a cooling effect.
- Make frequent checks on the status of elderly or ill relatives or neighbors and move them to an air-conditioned environment during the hottest part of the day.
- Pets and livestock should be checked frequently and kept out of direct sunlight if possible and have plenty of water available.