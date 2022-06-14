Cooling Centers in Sauk County

Sauk County Emergency Management encourages residents to prepare for the extreme hot weather forecasted today. Heat indices are expected to be around or above 100 degrees in the afternoon. These types of weather conditions can be extremely dangerous to humans and animals. Make sure to check on the elderly, those with significant health conditions, and those who live alone. If you are attending events outside, make sure to take in plenty of water. If you do not have air conditioning go to a public building such as a library, stay with family or friends, or visit a cooling center.

These cooling centers will be available during normal business hours in Sauk County at the following locations during inclement weather, unless specified. Be courteous of these locations when utilizing the centers, as they are still operating at normal business levels.

Baraboo

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, closed on Sunday, Baraboo Public Library, 230 Fourth Ave. Baraboo.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Sauk County West Square Building entrance breezeways, 505 Broadway, Baraboo.

Reedsburg

24 hours a day in the lobby, Reedsburg Police Department, 200 S. Park St., Reedsburg.

8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday- Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, closed on Sunday, Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg.

Sauk City and Prairie du Sac

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, closed on Sunday, Ruth Culver Library, 540 Water St., Prairie Du Sac.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, closed on Sunday, Sauk City Library, 615 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City.

Heat exhaustion symptoms

General symptoms of heat exhaustion include fainting, rash, fatigue and nausea. Skin may become clammy and moist or hot and dry. The onset of heat stroke can be rapid and may progress to life-threatening illness within minutes. If heat-related symptoms appear, immediate actions should be taken to reduce body temperature.

The following actions are recommended when temperatures are above 90 degrees:

Drink more fluids to avoid dehydration. Rapid weight loss may be a sign of dehydration.

During the hottest part of the day stay in a cool place, preferably air-conditioned.

Do not plan strenuous activities during the warmest part of the day.

Use fans to increase ventilation unless temperatures exceed 90 degrees at which point fans become ineffective.

Take a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath to reduce body temperatures. In addition, wet clothing has a cooling effect.

Make frequent checks on the status of elderly or ill relatives or neighbors and move them to an air-conditioned environment during the hottest part of the day.

Pets and livestock should be checked frequently and kept out of direct sunlight if possible and have plenty of water available.