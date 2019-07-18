{{featured_button_text}}

Columbia County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to prepare for the extreme hot weather that is forecasted. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 90’s this week. Heat indices are expected to be around or over 100 degrees. These types of weather conditions can be extremely dangerous to humans and animals. Make sure to check on the elderly. If you are attending events outside, make sure to take plenty of water. If you do not have air conditioning go to a public building such as a library, stay with family or friends, or go take in a movie or two, or see what facility is available as a cooling center in the list below.

City of Columbus

Columbus Senior Center

125 N. Dickason Blvd., Columbus

Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Contact (920) 623-5918

Columbus Public Library

223 W. James Street, Columbus

Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Contact (920) 623-5910

Village of Fall River

Fall River Village Hall

641 South Main Street, Fall River

Monday – Thursday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday, 8:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Village of Rio

Rio Community Library

324 W. Lyons Street, Rio

Monday, Wednesday 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Contact (920) 992-3206

City of Lodi

Lodi City Hall

130 S. Main Street, Lodi

Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Contact (608) 592-3247

Lodi Women’s Club Library

130 Lodi Street, Lodi

Monday - Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Contact (608) 592-4130

Lodi Area EMS

715 N. Main Street, Lodi

Monday – Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Contact (608) 592-7123

Reach Out Lodi

601 Clark Street, Lodi

Monday – Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Contact (608) 592-4592

Contact (608) if additional hours are needed

Contact (608) if food or water is needed

City of Portage

Portage Municipal Building (lower level community room only)

115 West Pleasant Street, Portage

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Contact (608) 742-2176

Portage Public Library

253 W. Edgewater Street, Portage

Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Contact (608) 742-4959

City of Wisconsin Dells

Kilbourn Public Library

620 Elm Street, Wisconsin Dells

Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Contact (608) 254-2146

Wisconsin Dells Municipal Pool

510 Veterans Drive, Wisconsin Dells

Monday – Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Contact (608) 254-2238

The municipal pool is offering free admission during normal operating times.

Village of Cambria

Cambria Community Room

115 West Edgewater Street, Cambria

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Jane Morgan Memorial Library

109 West Edgewater Street, Cambria

Monday & Wednesday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Contact (920) 348-4030

Village of Doylestown – if anyone is in need of a cooling center call the Columbia County Dispatch Center non-emergency number (608) 742-4166 Extension 1 and the Fire Department will be notified.

Village of Pardeeville

Pardeeville Village Hall

114 Lake Street, Pardeeville

Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Contact (608) 429-3121

Angie William Cox Library

119 N. Main Street, Pardeeville

Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Contact (608) 429-2354

Pardeeville EMS Building

501 Gillette Street, Pardeeville

Call (608) 429-9089 if no one answers the door at the EMS Building.

Village of Poynette

Poynette Public Library

118 North Main Street, Poynette

Monday - Thursday 9:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Contact (608) 635-7577

Village of Randolph

Randolph Village Hall

248 W. Stroud Street, Randolph

Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Contact (920) 326-4600

Hutchinson Memorial Library

228 N. High Street, Randolph

Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Contact (920) 326-4640

Village of Wyocena

Wyocena Community Center/Library

165 E. Dodge Street, Wyocena

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Closed Friday and Sunday

Columbia County Health and Human Services is offering assistance to persons who may need a ride to a cooling center. The assistance available is for individuals who are more vulnerable to the effects of heat such as seniors and those with disabilities. Please contact 608-742-9213 during regular business hours if you need assistance.

If you are going to a shelter, take the following items with you.

1. Bring your own food and water

2. Bring medications with you

3. Bring games, books, or playing cards

4. Bring diapers

5. Bring toys for your children to play with

6. No pets will be allowed at the shelters

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms

General symptoms of heat exhaustion include fainting, rash, fatigue and nausea. Skin may become clammy and moist or hot and dry. The onset of heat stroke can be rapid and may progress to life-threatening illness within minutes. If heat-related symptoms appear, immediate actions should be taken to reduce body temperature.

The following actions are recommended when temperatures are above 90 degrees:

1. Drink more fluids during hot weather to avoid dehydration. Rapid weight loss may be a sign of dehydration.

2. During the hottest part of the day stay in a cool place, preferably air-conditioned.

3. Do not plan strenuous activities during the warmest part of the day.

4. Use fans to increase ventilation unless temperatures exceed 90° (at which point fans become ineffective in reducing heat-related illness).

5. Take a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath to reduce body temperatures. In addition, wet clothing has a cooling effect.

6. Make frequent checks on the status of elderly or ill relatives or neighbors and move them to an air-conditioned environment during the hottest part of the day.

7. Pets and livestock should be checked frequently and kept out of direct sunlight if possible and have plenty of water available.

