Cooling centers open

Sauk County Public Health & Emergency Management encourages residents to prepare for the extreme hot weather forecast. Cooling centers will be available starting today during normal business hours in Sauk County at the following locations until further notice.
Baraboo
- Baraboo Public Library, 230 Fourth Ave., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
- Sauk County West Square Building Basement, 505 Broadway, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Reedsburg
- Reedsburg Police Department, 200 S. Park St., 24 hours a day in the lobby
- Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as fainting, rash, fatigue, nausea and clammy skin. Drink plenty of fluids, avoid strenuous activities and cool the body. Check on the elderly and pets frequently.
For more information on heat-related health concerns, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate/heat.htm.