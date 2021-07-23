Cooling centers open

Sauk County Public Health & Emergency Management encourages residents to prepare for the extreme hot weather forecast. Cooling centers will be available starting today during normal business hours in Sauk County at the following locations until further notice.

Baraboo

Baraboo Public Library, 230 Fourth Ave., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Sauk County West Square Building Basement, 505 Broadway, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Reedsburg

Reedsburg Police Department, 200 S. Park St., 24 hours a day in the lobby

Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as fainting, rash, fatigue, nausea and clammy skin. Drink plenty of fluids, avoid strenuous activities and cool the body. Check on the elderly and pets frequently.

For more information on heat-related health concerns, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate/heat.htm.