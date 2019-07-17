The Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a free summer concert featuring the band Copper Box at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7, at City Park, 222 North Park St., Reedsburg. Band members include, Danny Jerabek on accordion, keyboards, cornet, sousaphone, and vocals; Michelle Jeravek on saxophone, guitar, flute, washboard and sings; Jason Van Ryzin; Kevin Junemann; Nate Grier; and Jeff Roblee. This incredibly talented group draws inspiration from many types of Americana, roots music and beyond, resulting in a distinctive musical sound.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Vehicles or pets are not allowed in the park and visiting should be done quietly. There will be a variety of food for sale in the park during the concerts.
For more information, call 608-524-2850.
