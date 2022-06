The Columbia County Corn Growers will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21 at Minick Farms, N2078 Highway A, Columbus. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m., session begins at 8:30 a.m. with county updates, Wisconsin Corn Growers, grain market outlook, agronomy forecast, county program overview and elections for new members. Lunch and socializing at noon.