Corn sale fundraiser set
Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club will offer corn, donated by Seneca Foods of Mayville, for sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the former WMFB parking lot on North Spring Street in Beaver Dam.
Entry to the sale is off Dodge Drive.
Kernelled corn will be ready for freezing, or immediate use. It is not cob corn. Corn will be clean but will need to be blanched if freezing. It will be sold in 3-pound plastic bags, so 8 cups, for $3 each.
No limit.
Kiwanians will bring the corn to customer cars. All proceeds benefit area non-profits that primarily serve children.
