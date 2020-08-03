Corn sale fundraiser set

Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club will offer corn, donated by Seneca Foods of Mayville, for sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the former WMFB parking lot on North Spring Street in Beaver Dam.

Kernelled corn will be ready for freezing, or immediate use. It is not cob corn. Corn will be clean but will need to be blanched if freezing. It will be sold in 3-pound plastic bags, so 8 cups, for $3 each.