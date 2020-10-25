FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
Corn silage is an important source of forage in the United States. It makes up a large portion of the value of the forage fed to dairy cows in the U.S., and it is an important feed in the beef finishing industry. According to the Division of Extension Corn Silage website at http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Silage/Default.aspx several characteristics of corn silage make it attractive to many livestock producers. It is a palatable forage with relatively consistent quality and higher yields and energy content than most other forages. Corn silage production requires significantly less labor and machinery time than other forages because it requires only a single harvest activity. Hay and hay crop silage, on the other hand, often require multiple harvests. The cost per ton of dry matter also tends to be much lower for corn silage than for other harvested forage crops. However, corn silage also has some disadvantages relative to other forages one that we hear the most about at the Dodge County Extension office is determining a fair market price for both corn silage sellers and buyers.
When answering the question “What is corn silage worth this year?” We can look to Joe Laurer’s, “Adjusting Corn Silage Contracts for 2019 Season” factsheet. In his publication, he suggests that we need to look at both the seller’s and the buyer’s perspectives to determining a fair price. For the seller they must consider the opportunities they have with marketing both the grain and stover. The seller can start by determining the value of the standing corn minus grain harvest cost, and adjust to account for nutrient value lost in the harvest of stover. This determines the minimum price. For the buyer, start with the price of standing corn and adjust for quality and harvesting cost. The buyer usually assumes harvesting costs when corn is standing and adjusts the value of corn silage based on what it would cost to purchase corn and straw to replace the nutritional value of corn silage. Forage quality adjustments are derived through opportunities with marketing milk. Some corn, like brown midrib hybrids—bmr, have more stover value than non-bmr hybrids.
These calculations are often more work than many people want to deal with. The UW-Madison, Division of Extension has developed a spreadsheet to make this process easier. The spreadsheet can be downloaded at http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Season/DSS/UWEXCornSilagePricingDecisionAid_v2018Jun07.xls. Division of Extension has also made available a similar mobile phone app, search for “corn silage pricing.”
Finally consider a written agreement prior to the start of harvest which should include price, payment due date, which party will be completing the harvest, yield determining methods, and any other relevant factors. A written agreement provided all parties a record of the transaction and helps to eliminate differing memories of what was agreed upon.
