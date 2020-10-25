FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Corn silage is an important source of forage in the United States. It makes up a large portion of the value of the forage fed to dairy cows in the U.S., and it is an important feed in the beef finishing industry. According to the Division of Extension Corn Silage website at http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Silage/Default.aspx several characteristics of corn silage make it attractive to many livestock producers. It is a palatable forage with relatively consistent quality and higher yields and energy content than most other forages. Corn silage production requires significantly less labor and machinery time than other forages because it requires only a single harvest activity. Hay and hay crop silage, on the other hand, often require multiple harvests. The cost per ton of dry matter also tends to be much lower for corn silage than for other harvested forage crops. However, corn silage also has some disadvantages relative to other forages one that we hear the most about at the Dodge County Extension office is determining a fair market price for both corn silage sellers and buyers.