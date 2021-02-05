 Skip to main content
Country Clovers win ice cream flavor contest
MADISON — The grand prize winner of the 2020 Cedar Crest Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest sponsored by Cedar Crest Ice Cream and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is the Country Clover 4-H Club, Green Lake County, Markesan, according to a Jan. 15 press release. For their flavor, Tractor Tracks, they win an ice cream party and $500. The winning flavor features chocolate ice cream, peanut butter cups and a marshmallow swirl.

Finalists in the contest receive an ice cream party: Cleveland Challengers 4-H Club, Waukesha County, New Berlin, flavor, Cranberry Frost; Champion Spark Plugs 4-H Club, Kewaunee County, New Franken, flavor, Bunny Fluff; Aniwa Rockets 4-H Club, Langlade County, Antigo, flavor, Fair Food; Prairie Pioneer 4-H Club, Waukesha County, Mukwanago, flavor, Red Velvet Cookie Crumble.

A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest judged the entries. The company manufactures more than 80 flavors of ice cream, many of which are a result of the contest.

