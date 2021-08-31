 Skip to main content
Country school open house planned

The friends of Lone Rock School, N8242 Sixth Ave., New Lisbon, will host its last open house of the year from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 4. The Lone Rock School is one of the few remaining country schools still in existence. For more information, call 608-427-6768.

