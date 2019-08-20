Countryside Auto donates $5K to tech school
FOND DU LAC — The Moraine Park Foundation has received a $5,000 donation from community partner Countryside Auto Group to benefit the Promise program, according to an Aug. 14 press release.
“We are grateful to Keith (Ghanian) and Countryside for their generous contribution to the Moraine Park Promise program,” Dana Bourland, director of college advancement at Moraine Park said. “Their gift will give the opportunity of a debt-free education to students in need, and our continued partnership with Countryside will impact students’ lives for generations to come.”
The Promise program offers five consecutive semesters of debt-free college tuition to low-income students, as well as additional services including mentoring, tutoring, career guidance, financial aid workshops and counseling. The purpose of the program is to offer the opportunity for a college education to individuals who otherwise couldn’t afford it. It will also help to address the employment gaps across the workforce by supplying businesses with skilled and educated individuals.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu/foundation.
