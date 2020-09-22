Countryside donates $4,100 for scholarship
FOND DU LAC — The Moraine Park Foundation has received a $4,100 donation from its community partner, Countryside Auto Group, for the Countryside Auto Group Scholarship, according to a Sept. 16 press release.
The scholarship will benefit full-time students enrolled in either marketing or automotive programs at the college.
Each month, Countryside donates proceeds to a different local organization to drive awareness and provide funding for the organizations in the community who are making a difference.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu/foundation.
