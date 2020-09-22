 Skip to main content
Countryside donates $4,100 for scholarship
Moraine Park Foundation receives a $4,100 donation from Countryside Auto Group on Sept. 16. Pictured, from left, are Bonnie Baerwald, Moraine Park president; Tony Switzler, Countryside Auto Group general manager; Keith Ghanian, Countryside Auto Group president.

 MPTC Contributed

FOND DU LAC — The Moraine Park Foundation has received a $4,100 donation from its community partner, Countryside Auto Group, for the Countryside Auto Group Scholarship, according to a Sept. 16 press release.

The scholarship will benefit full-time students enrolled in either marketing or automotive programs at the college.

Each month, Countryside donates proceeds to a different local organization to drive awareness and provide funding for the organizations in the community who are making a difference.

For more information, visit morainepark.edu/foundation.

