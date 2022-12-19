 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County accepting applications for Board of Adjustment

Dodge County is accepting applications for two vacancies on the Board of Adjustment. This appointed board is responsible for quasi-judicial decisions, including final decisions on zoning appeals and variances in Dodge County zoning cases.

Board members will evaluate the facts of a case against the standards set forth in Dodge County Ordinances to determine the outcome. This process will include reviewing evidence, hearing expert testimony and lay-person arguments. Board members must be unbiased decision makers – removed from politics and outside influences.

To serve on the board, you must be a Dodge County resident of an unincorporated area. Appointments are staggered, three-year terms. Legal, zoning or construction knowledge is helpful but not required. Training and education sessions are available.

The Board of Adjustment meets at 9:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month for onsite inspections and at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month for the public hearings at the Dodge County Administration Building in Juneau. Members are given $60 per meeting and are reimbursed for mileage to the meetings.

Applicants should send a letter of interest and a brief resume or biography to Land Resources and Parks Department, ATTN BOA, 127 E Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039, or email landresources@co.dodge.wi.us.

