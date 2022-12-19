County accepting applications for Board of Adjustment

Dodge County is accepting applications for two vacancies on the Board of Adjustment. This appointed board is responsible for quasi-judicial decisions, including final decisions on zoning appeals and variances in Dodge County zoning cases.

Board members will evaluate the facts of a case against the standards set forth in Dodge County Ordinances to determine the outcome. This process will include reviewing evidence, hearing expert testimony and lay-person arguments. Board members must be unbiased decision makers – removed from politics and outside influences.

To serve on the board, you must be a Dodge County resident of an unincorporated area. Appointments are staggered, three-year terms. Legal, zoning or construction knowledge is helpful but not required. Training and education sessions are available.

The Board of Adjustment meets at 9:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month for onsite inspections and at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month for the public hearings at the Dodge County Administration Building in Juneau. Members are given $60 per meeting and are reimbursed for mileage to the meetings.

Applicants should send a letter of interest and a brief resume or biography to Land Resources and Parks Department, ATTN BOA, 127 E Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039, or email landresources@co.dodge.wi.us.