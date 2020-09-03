 Skip to main content
County administrator candidate virtual forum set
The Sauk County Board will host a county administrator candidate forum for public viewing at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the County Board Room, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo. The candidates for county administrator will introduce themselves and answer a set of common questions prepared by community leaders. There will be no interaction between the board and the candidates outside of the prepared questions. The public can watch online at http://sauk.granicus.com/viewpublisher.php?view_id=2.

County Board members have been invited to this forum and it is possible that a quorum of the board or of one of its standing committees will be in attendance. No official business will be conducted at the forum.

