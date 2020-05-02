County cancels hazardous clean sweep event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sauk County cancelled its hazardous clean sweep event scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon May 30 at the former Sauk County landfill, E8795 Evergreen Lane, Baraboo.

The next event is set for Saturday, Sept. 26, same time and location. The county is working to expand this event due to a higher volume of materials expected. More detailed information will be provided after those plans have been finalized.

As of the Sept. 26 event, latex paint will no longer be accepted at the Sauk County Clean Sweep events. Latex paint is non-hazardous, but it must be solidified before throwing away in regular trash. If a small amount, simply remove the lid and allow it to dry outside; for larger amounts, mix with cat litter or a paint drying product sold at hardware stores. Never dispose of liquid paint in trash.

To dispose of items before this event, visit the Clean Sweep Alternatives list at co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/2020-clean-sweep-and-alternatives. Call first to confirm that the office is open and accepting drop-offs.

For more information, contact the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department at 608-355-3245 or conservation@saukcountywi.gov.