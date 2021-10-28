County, communities earn ‘Healthy Communities’ designations

Dodge County has been recognized for its work to improve local health by receiving a Wisconsin Healthy Communities Designation. The cities of Beaver Dam, Horicon and Juneau renewed their Silver designation, which were originally received in 2018. This renewal is recognition of continued work towards improving local health.

The program is intended to recognize and encourage achievements in health improvement in Wisconsin communities and to promote cooperation across multiple sectors.

“We’re proud that Dodge County is among the 28 Wisconsin communities receiving designations this year,” said Angelia Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam chief administrative officer. “By working together, thinking about health more broadly and focusing on sustainable solutions, we are able to achieve better health outcomes.”

For Dodge County, the Silver-level designation recognizes its work to improve healthy food access, create tobacco-free spaces, encourage social connectedness and build walkable, bikeable spaces. Programs and initiatives that led to the designation include school nutrition standards, bicycle paths, lanes and tracks and Complete Streets policies, smoke-free policies for outdoor areas, increased access to mobile food pantries activity programs for older adults, food insecurity screenings at MMC-BD and walking school buses.