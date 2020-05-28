County courts open June 1

The Dodge County Courts will open for in-person hearings starting at 8 a.m. Monday, June 1. The courts have developed a comprehensive operations plan that makes every effort to provide a safe environment for visitors and staff. Social distancing will be required along with masks or face shields worn at all times under the order of the Supreme Court. A limited supply will be available for visitors. Sanitizing stations will be available.
The operation plan is available for review at co.dodge.wi.gov.
