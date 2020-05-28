County courts open June 1
0 comments

County courts open June 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Dodge County Courts will open for in-person hearings starting at 8 a.m. Monday, June 1. The courts have developed a comprehensive operations plan that makes every effort to provide a safe environment for visitors and staff. Social distancing will be required along with masks or face shields worn at all times under the order of the Supreme Court. A limited supply will be available for visitors. Sanitizing stations will be available.

The operation plan is available for review at co.dodge.wi.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brost earns $750 scholarship
Community

Brost earns $750 scholarship

Jacob Brost, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, is the recipient of the Tom Reineck Memorial $750 scholarship. He is the son of Kody a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News