County has 1 confirmed case of EHD in deer

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirms that a tissue sample collected from a deer in Juneau County tested positive for the virus that causes epizootic hemorrhagic disease.

The disease was detected after a landowner reported a dead deer on their property in central Juneau County. This discovery represents the second county where epizootic hemorrhagic disease has been identified, following a discovery in La Crosse County last month.

The virus that causes epizootic hemorrhagic disease can be carried by midges, which are small flies also known as biting gnats or no-see-ums. The virus does not infect humans even if a person handles infected deer, eats venison from infected deer or are bitten by infected midges.

Signs of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in deer

Clinical signs of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in deer include excessive salivation or foaming around the nose and mouth, appearing weak and approachable by humans, and carcasses found in or near water sources, as infected deer will often lay in water to cool down or drink.

How to report sick or dead deer