County holds clean sweep collection

JUNEAU — Dodge County will host its 2021 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856 Highway A, Beaver Dam, in the town of Trenton. The collection is for county residents, farms and businesses to dispose of hazardous waste.

Cost is $10 per vehicle for household waste; free for agriculture, but must pre-register; and costs will be assessed for small business-VSQG, pre-registration required.

Pre-register at the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790 or visit dodge.extension.wisc.edu.

Safely and legally dispose of unwanted pesticides, household products and chemicals. This program collects, treats, stores, or disposes of waste in an environmentally safe method through a licensed hazardous waste facility. Products that contain any of the following words can usually identify hazardous wastes: caution, warning, danger, poison, toxic, ignitable or flammable, acid, corrosive or reactive.

Acceptable home workshop/garage materials include brake fluid, stripper, glues, thinner, varnish, lacquer, swimming pool chemicals, transmission fluid, carburetor cleaner, engine cleaner, contaminated fluids, lead based paint, gun cleaning fluid, turpentine.