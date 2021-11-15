County holds free vaccine booster clinic

Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna booster COVID-19 vaccine from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Health and Human Services Building, 111 E. Mullett St., Portage.

Appointments are not necessary. Practice social distancing and follow mask requirements. No identification card or insurance card is necessary. If possible, bring vaccination card. Participants must be age 18 or older for the booster vaccine, meet CDC eligibility and be able to stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine. For more information regarding booster eligibility, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.