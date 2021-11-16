 Skip to main content
County holds free vaccine clinic
Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Poynette Elementary School, 225 W. North St., Poynette.

Appointments are not necessary, however to pre-register, visit vaccinate.wi.gov – no need to choose a clinic site/time/date when pre-registering. Practice social distancing and follow mask requirements. No identification card or insurance card is necessary.

Pfizer is approved for age 5 or older with second dose scheduled for Dec. 11. A parent/guardian must be present for ages 18 and younger. Must be able to stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.

