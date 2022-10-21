 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County leadership program emphasizes connection

From left, Megan Haag, Mari Burri, Andrea Lombard, Monica Jaled at the SCIL Leadership meeting on Oct. 13.

 MORGAN MCARTHUR

Participants in the Sauk County Institute of Leadership met Oct. 13 in the Compeer Financial conference room in Prairie du Sac to learn about leadership skills that are highly effective and often seem invisible. The session was themed “Leading Between the Lines.”

Morgan McArthur, community development educator for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Sauk County navigated the group through a session on connecting with others by asking good questions. He also led a conversation on two of the Habits of Highly Effective People by author Stephen Covey – making distinctions between what we can and can’t control in life and listening with empathy.

Ellen Klima, SCIL coordinator, led the group in exercises to engage in one-on-one conversations prompted by pre-selected questions. The speed-dating style format reinforced the connecting skills and replicated what one might experience at a networking event. These are the so-called ‘invisible’ skills – so named because they seem obvious but are seldom taught.

Lindsey Geise, executive director of River Arts, Inc. shared the story of the evolution of the Great Sauk State Trail, including the process and timeline of completion of the trail thus far and the art and interpretive panels that visitors can enjoy along the 11-mile route from Prairie du Sac to Devil’s Lake State Park.

Then Deb O’Rourke, Sauk County Family Court commissioner, Dr. Jessica Mijal, director of Sauk County Human Services, and Terry Spencer, Sauk County District 2 supervisor and former lieutenant of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department presented “Leading in Times of Stress,” sharing personal tips for self-care when coping with the pressure.

For more information, visit saukcountyinstituteofleadership.org.

