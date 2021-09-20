 Skip to main content
County offers broadband survey
JUNEAU — Dodge County is conducting a Business and Residential Broadband Survey to assess broadband service and needs. The goal is to develop a comprehensive set of strategies to bring high performance broadband and Internet services to the area. Participation in this survey will help the county understand how to connect every home, school, doctor's office, and government agency to a high-speed network for our county. The results will help Dodge County determine where the need is greatest and help guide how to ensure that all have affordable and adequate access to broadband services.

The survey should take less than five minutes to complete and be completed by Oct. 22. Residential survey is available at https://projects.designnine.com/survey/dodge-residential and for businesses at https://projects.designnine.com/survey/dodge-business. Or return the survey by the mail in a stamped envelope to Broadband Study Dodge County, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039.

For more information, email broadband@co.dodge.wi.us.

