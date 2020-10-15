 Skip to main content
County offers trees for sale
The Adams County Land & Water Department will hold its 2021 Tree & Shrub Sale on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The trees are sold in bundles of 25 with pickup in spring 2021. Order deadline is Feb. 26, 2021. Order forms are available online at co.adams.wi.us/departments/land-water-conservation/tree-shrub-info, at Google docs https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BPlOW36aF4JaVqTUQYgO44SiBk9wIVyR/view or in the office at the courthouse.

Blue spruce, white spruce, Norway spruce, white birch are $15; poplar, red osier, $20; balsam fir, Fraser fir, white pine, red pine, common lilac, cranberry highbush, crabapple Midwest, $25; red maple, hazelnut, $30; sugar maple, $35; 25 fertilizer tablets, $6.50; root gel, $2.50.

Make checks payable to Adams County LWCD, PO Box 287, Friendship, WI 53934.

For more information, call 608-339-4268 or visit co.adams.wi.us.

